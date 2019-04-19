Repolling peaceful

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/MALKANGIRI : Repolling was held in two booths in Berhampur and Malkangiri on Thursday.As many as 534 votes were polled till 5.30 pm in booth 63 at City High School where repolling was necessitated due to mismatch in number of voters and voter turnout during first phase on April 11.

After polling for Berhampur Lok Sabha constituency and seven Assembly segments under it in the first phase, it was found out that against presence of 611 voters in Ward 16 of Berhampur, 632 votes were polled in the booth. Returning officer Digant Routray informed the State Election Commission which directed for repolling in the booth. Since the voters already had the poll ink marked on their forefinger, they got their middle finger marked after casting their votes again on Thursday.

Repolling was held amid thick security cover and presence of election observers.In booth 254 of Malkangiri Assembly segment, 76 per cent voter turnout was recorded during repolling. Here, irate villagers had damaged the EVM and other polling materials on April 11 alleging that the mandatory CRC (Close-Result-Clear) procedure was not followed by polling officials.Of the total 823 registered voters, 626 voted in the booth located in MPV-65 village that is dominated by Bengali community. Since it is a Maoist affected area, polling started at 7 am and closed at 4 pm.