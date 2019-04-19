Home States Odisha

Temperature plummets across State

Pleasant climate replaced the hot and humid conditions in the Capital which recorded 38.7 degree Celsius on Thursday.

BHUBANESWAR: Pleasant climate replaced the hot and humid conditions in the Capital which recorded 38.7 degree Celsius on Thursday. Moreover, only two places in the State recorded temperature above 40 degree Celsius on the day.Malkangiri registered the highest temperature of 40.8 degree Celsius while Sundargarh stood at 40.5 degrees. Other places where the temperature hovered around 40 degrees are, Bhawanipatna 39.8 degree Celsius, Angul 39.1 and Sonepur 38.8 degree Celsius.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, a cyclonic circulation extending up to 1.5 km above the mean sea level now lies over south Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood. Under its impact, light to moderate rainfall or thundershower will occur at many places in north coastal Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal districts and a few places in other districts of the State,” said HR Biswas, Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

Thundersquall, winds up to 50 km/hr to 60 km/hr and lightning will likely occur at isolated places while thunderstorm, gusty winds and lightning is expected to occur at one or two places in coastal Odisha, Kandhamal and Angul districts.However, Biswas said the relief will be shortlived as mercury will rise again within three days due to clear sky conditions.

