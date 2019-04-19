TNIE campaign reaches old localities of Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: The Voters’ Awareness Campaign by The New Indian Express (TNIE) reached the old localities of Sambalpur town on Thursday. The campaign van moved through Kunjelpada, Jhaduapara, Nandapara and Dalaipara localities. It stopped at crowded spots and encouraged people to vote. Posters were also put up at several places in the localities. A few curious individuals came forward to interact with the TNIE representative to know more about the initiative and assured of exercising their franchise as responsible citizens.
