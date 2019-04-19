Home States Odisha

Voters left in lurch over confusion in poll timing

Sources said voters reaching the polling stations after 4 pm were denied entry into the polling booths leading to widespread resentment.

Published: 19th April 2019 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Hundreds of voters failed to exercise their franchise at different booths of RN Pali Assembly constituency, which is under the territorial jurisdiction of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) due to confusion in poll timing. As per the notification of Election Commission of India (ECI) and Odisha Gazette Notification, the voting timing for RN Pali and Bonai Assembly segments in Sundargarh Parliamentary constituency was fixed from 7 am to 4 pm as they were identified as Maoist-hit areas.

Sources said voters reaching the polling stations after 4 pm were denied entry into the polling booths leading to widespread resentment.Confusion arose as areas of RN Pali and Rourkela Assembly segments overlap at several areas. Since for Rourkela Assembly segment, the closing time was 6 pm, the affected voters of RN Pali assumed the same timing for their constituency.  They alleged that voters’ slip also mentioned 6 pm as the closing time. 

Incidentally, the RN Pali Assembly segment comprises 19 sectors of Rourkela Industrial Township (RIT) of RSP and seven Maoist-affected gram panchayats of Lathikata block. A senior police officer said the RIT limits of RSP is not affected by Left Wing Extremism. But since two voting timings cannot be allowed for an Assembly segment, RN Pali was accorded closing time of 4 pm.

Reports said denied entry to the polling stations after 4 pm at the NAC (ST) Primary School of Sector-6, around 200 voters reacted angrily. They said they were denied their democratic right to vote.Rourkela SP Sarthak Sarangi rushed to the spot and pacified them citing the ECI notification. Similar situation prevailed at the booths of Sector-16 and other areas. Panposh Sub-Collector and Returning Officer Biswajit Mohapatra said polling was held in strict adherence to the ECI guidelines and they have no authority to entertain voters after 4 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp