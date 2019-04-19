Wild tusker kills family of four, senior citizen in Talcher villages of Odisha

By Express News Service

ANGUL: In a tragic incident, five persons were killed by a wild elephant in two villages of Talcher. The lone tusker which had killed a number of people in Parjang and Mahibroad in last several months had crossed Brahmani river and entered the villages where it went on the rampage.

According to Trichan Behera, Range Officer of Talcher, the elephant first came to Sendhagana village where it killed four members of a family. The couple and their two children were sleeping outside their hut near the village when the tusker attacked. The identity of the deceased is still to be ascertained.

After killing the family, the tusker entered the nearby village Santhapara and killed 60-year-old Bhramar Samal who was also sleeping outside his home. The animal then destroyed some houses before leaving for NTPC ash pond area where it is still camping amidst forest department surveillance.

"The tusker had created havoc in the neighbouring district by killing so many people. Last night, when we were busy in works it entered the village and killed five people besides damaging some houses. We are keeping track of the elephant which is still staying in the ash pond area," said the range officer.