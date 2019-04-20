Three held for attack on ex-PCC secy

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Dargha Bazar police on Friday arrested three persons for attacking one Walid Patel for not supporting Barabati-Cuttack Congress candidate Mohammad Moquim. Patel was secretary of Pradesh Congress Committee.

The arrested are Chinmay Ranjan Swain alias Sonu of Deulasahi, Sk Ziauddin of Odia Bazar and Sk Gulzar Ahmad of Buxi Bazar.

Cuttack DCP Akhilesvar Singh said Patel filed an FIR stating that he received a phone call on April 14 night and the caller threatened to kill him if he does not support Moquim.

On April 15 night, the miscreants had hurled bomb at the garment shop run by Patel’s father with an intention to kill him, he alleged in the FIR. During investigation, a group of supporters of Moquim were found guilty of threatening to kill Patel. While some of them had used mobile phone, the others had used ‘Congress Samachar’, a WhatsApp group, to threaten him, said Singh.