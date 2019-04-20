Apollo performs ASA surgery

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Cardiac Sciences department of Apollo Hospitals here has successfully performed an Alcohol Septal Ablation (ASA) procedure on a 35-year-old male patient.

The procedure is conducted to relieve symptoms and improve functional status in severely symptomatic patient with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

Senior consultant of Interventional Cardiology department at Apollo Dr Brajaraj Das performed the procedure.

He claimed that ASA has been performed for the first time in the hospital as well as in Odisha.

He said alcohol ablation, also known as ‘Percutaneous Transluminal Septal Myocardial Ablation’, is a technical advancement that can improve the quality of life of patients suffering from a heart condition referred to as Hypertrophic Obstructive Cardiomyopathy (HOCM). HOCM often goes undiagnosed because many people with the disease have few symptoms. Currently, there are only three modes of treatment available to HOCM patients such as drugs, surgery and pace makers.

However, since the ablation technique was developed in 1994, it had become an alternative to surgery in patients who did not show improvement with drugs, Dr Das said.