BJD foiled Centre’s plot to sell Chilika: Naveen

The BJP Government at Centre protected the interest of contractors by ignoring common people, says the CM

Published: 20th April 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

CM Naveen Patnaik waves to the crowd during his road show in Puri on Friday I Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Friday targeted the BJP-led Government at the Centre by questioning its performance in the last five years during which it protected the interest of contractors by ignoring the common people.

Addressing a series of election meetings in Khurda, Nayagarh and Puri districts, the CM said the rich became richer while the poor became poorer under the BJP rule at the Centre. “It (the Centre) even conspired to sell Chilika by ignoring the livelihood of thousands of fishermen,” he said.

Claiming that the BJD Government has foiled the conspiracy of the Centre, Naveen said, “Chilika is our Mother and matter of pride for Odisha. I will not allow it to be damaged in anyway till I am alive,” he said.
Referring to the coastal highway project announced by the Centre which is yet to be started, the CM said the BJP Government wants to widen the old roads by demolishing houses of lakhs of people. “You tell me, should we protect the interest of common people or the contractors?” he asked the gathering.

Naveen reiterated his charge that the Centre is trying to stop KALIA scheme by not allowing disbursement of funds to farmers. “Till now, 40 lakh farmers have benefited from KALIA scheme and the rest will be provided `10,000 in two instalments on the first day of the BJD Government coming to power,” he said.
The BJD Government has given justice to women. Health assurance of women under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana will be increased to `10 lakh compared to `five lakh under the Central scheme. Self help groups (SHGs) will be given business of `5000 crore every year under Mission Shakti, said Naveen.
Stating that 4.5 crore people of Odisha are his family, the CM urged people to vote for MP and MLA candidates of BJD. On the day, Naveen also participated in road shows from Satapada to Puri and Puri to the Capital City via Satyabadi.

