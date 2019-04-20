Home States Odisha

BJP to put scam accused behind bars, says Pradhan

Pradhan also attended public meetings at Jujumura and Laida in Rengali block and Keseibhal in Bamra block of Sambalpur district.

Published: 20th April 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Launching a scathing attack on the ruling BJD, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday announced that those involved in chit fund and mining scams will be put behind bars within 90 days of BJP forming the Government in Odisha.

The Union Minister took the video route to counter Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s statement on Thursday that the BJP’s main engine will be derailed at New Delhi on May 23 and said people of Odisha have decided to go for ‘double engine’ for all-round development of the State. He alleged that the CM is afraid of the BJP’s decision to take action in chit fund and mining scams as dozens of BJD leaders are involved.

Stating that the CM has so far avoided the issue of Saroj Sahu’s (an employee in Naveen Nivas) alleged involvement in the chit fund scam, Pradhan said BJD leaders are getting revengeful if anyone is talking about a change of Government in Odisha. He said the people of Odisha are not bound to obey the diktat of the CM as the State is not his paternal property. “He (Naveen) should give account of his performance in the last 19 years and his plan of action during next five years,” he said.

Asking the CM if he wants a weak and unstable Government at the Centre, the Union Minister said this will weaken the economy and promote corruption. Alleging that Naveen is not cooperating with the Centre for implementation of development schemes, Pradhan said the policies of the State Government is hampering execution of railway and national highway projects.

On the day, Pradhan addressed an election meeting at Balam under Barkote block in Deogarh and said pending compensation will paid to the displaced people of Rengali Dam Project within two years if BJP is voted to power in the State.

He also assured the people to speed up Bimlagarh-Talcher new rail line project and its early completion. This apart, a food processing plant will also be set up in the district, he said.

Pradhan also attended public meetings at Jujumura and Laida in Rengali block and Keseibhal in Bamra block of Sambalpur district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp