BJP to put scam accused behind bars, says Pradhan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Launching a scathing attack on the ruling BJD, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday announced that those involved in chit fund and mining scams will be put behind bars within 90 days of BJP forming the Government in Odisha.

The Union Minister took the video route to counter Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s statement on Thursday that the BJP’s main engine will be derailed at New Delhi on May 23 and said people of Odisha have decided to go for ‘double engine’ for all-round development of the State. He alleged that the CM is afraid of the BJP’s decision to take action in chit fund and mining scams as dozens of BJD leaders are involved.

Stating that the CM has so far avoided the issue of Saroj Sahu’s (an employee in Naveen Nivas) alleged involvement in the chit fund scam, Pradhan said BJD leaders are getting revengeful if anyone is talking about a change of Government in Odisha. He said the people of Odisha are not bound to obey the diktat of the CM as the State is not his paternal property. “He (Naveen) should give account of his performance in the last 19 years and his plan of action during next five years,” he said.

Asking the CM if he wants a weak and unstable Government at the Centre, the Union Minister said this will weaken the economy and promote corruption. Alleging that Naveen is not cooperating with the Centre for implementation of development schemes, Pradhan said the policies of the State Government is hampering execution of railway and national highway projects.

On the day, Pradhan addressed an election meeting at Balam under Barkote block in Deogarh and said pending compensation will paid to the displaced people of Rengali Dam Project within two years if BJP is voted to power in the State.

He also assured the people to speed up Bimlagarh-Talcher new rail line project and its early completion. This apart, a food processing plant will also be set up in the district, he said.

Pradhan also attended public meetings at Jujumura and Laida in Rengali block and Keseibhal in Bamra block of Sambalpur district.