Deogarh segment to witness close contest

A close contest among BJP, BJD and Congress candidates is on the cards in Deogarh Assembly seat which is going to polls in the third phase on April 23.

By Phanindra Pradhan/Ashok Nanda
Express News Service

DEOGARH: A close contest among BJP, BJD and Congress candidates is on the cards in Deogarh Assembly seat which is going to polls in the third phase on April 23.While BJP has fielded former MLA Subash Chandra Panigarhi, BJD has nominated Romancha Ranjan Biswal and Congress Umashankar Sahu from the seat.

Known for his excellent public relations, Subash is well connected with the grassroots. He is trying to woo the voters by raking up failures of the BJD Government and highlighting the various welfare schemes launched by the Narendra Modi-led BJP Government at the Centre.  Romancha, who is a general secretary of Biju Yuva Janata Dal, also enjoys a good rapport with the public. He is banking on the clean image of Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik and popular schemes of the State Government.

Similarly, Umashankar, who is the Deogarh district Congress committee (DCC) president, has a considerable support base in the segment and is expected to give a tough fight to his opponents. Apart from highlighting the flaws of both BJP and BJD Governments, Umashankar is raising the Congress agenda of farm loan waiver and MSP hike to sway the electorate in his favour. Deogarh Assembly seat, which comes under Sambalpur Parliamentary constituency, covers Deogarh Municipality, Tileibani, Barkote and Reamal blocks.

