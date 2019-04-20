Gopinath Mohanty Memorial Lecture today

BHUBANESWAR: The 28th Gopinath Mohanty Memorial Lecture will be organised jointly by Odisha Sahitya Akademi and Gopinath Mohanty Memorial Trust here on Saturday. Director General of National Museums and Chairman of Lalit Kala Akademi, Kalyan Kumar Chakravarty will deliver the memorial lecture at Jayadev Bhavan. Two books titled ‘Hidden Ganga & Other Stories’, a compilation of eight short stories of Gopinath Mohanty by Sudeshna Mohanty and ‘Koraput Anchalara Adibasinka Bhasha O Samskruti’ a compilation of five books related to tribal culture and grammar by Mohanty will be released on the occasion. The event is being organised in memory of Gopinath Mohanty, who is the first recipient of Sahitya Akademi Award 1955 and Jnanpith Award 1974, from Odisha. Mohanty is also the recipient of ‘Padmabhushan’. He had breathed his last in San Jose, California, in August 1991.
