Home States Odisha

Phase II: 72.5 pc polling in 5 Lok Sabha seats

73.7 pc women cast their votes against 71.4 pc men on Thursday

Published: 20th April 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Sudarshan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Voter turnout fell marginally in four out of five Parliamentary constituencies in the second phase General Elections in Odisha. A total of 72.56 per cent (pc) voters exercised their franchise on Thursday, Chief Electoral Officer Surendra Kumar said here.

Elections were held to Bargarh, Sundargarh, Balangir, Kandhamal and Aska Parliamentary constituencies and 35 Assembly segments under them.The average polling percentage of these five Lok Sabha seats in the second phase is also marginally higher compared to 2014 in which the average polling in these seats was 72.47 pc.

Election Commission officials said preparation of final tally for the second phase was slightly delayed as information from many of the sensitive polling stations in these constituencies where voting continued after 6 pm could not reach on time.

Kumar said in second phase highest voter turnout of 77.57 pc was recorded in Bargarh and the lowest of 66.30 pc in Aska. The voting percentage was 72.42 in Balangir, 72.88 in Kandhamal and 71.44 in Sundargarh.

However, if statistics of last General Elections is taken into consideration, voter turnout in Bargarh, Sundargarh, Balangir and Kandhamal Lok Sabha constituencies in this election was comparatively lower.

In 2014, around 78.71 pc voters had exercised their franchise in Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency, while 71.66 pc voters had cast votes in Sundargarh constituency. Balangir and Kandhamal Parliamentary constituencies had recorded a voter turnout of 74.92 pc and 73.43 pc respectively.

Aska is the only constituency in the second phase where polling percentage slightly improved in comparison to 2014. Voter turnout in the constituency this time is three pc more compared to 2014 when it was 63.63 pc.

The average polling during second phase is also lower compared to the first phase during which, the State  recorded a total 73.76 pc voter turnout in four Lok Sabha and 28 Assembly constituencies on April 11.
The total number of voters in second phase was 76.93 lakh. Voting at many polling booths was disrupted due to glitches in EVMs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp