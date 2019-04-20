Home States Odisha

Tech snags hit train movement

Train services on Rayagada route were disrupted following technical snags in two goods trains under East Coast Railway on Friday.

Published: 20th April 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 09:39 AM

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Train services on Rayagada route were disrupted following technical snags in two goods trains under East Coast Railway on Friday. The snag led to delay of train services between Rayagada and Koraput. In the first case, a Damanjodi-bound goods train came to a halt in a tunnel between Keutaguda and Sikarpai railway station after its engine developed a snag. Following the incident, a DMU from Koraput to Visakhapatnam and Howrah-bound Samleswari Express from Jagdalpur were detained for a few hours.In another incident, another goods train developed a snag near Singhapur railway station. This led to Rayagada-Sambalpur Tapaswini Express getting detained for an hour.  Normalcy was restored after five hours on the route.

 

