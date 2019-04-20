Home States Odisha

TNIE voters’ run in Capital today

The Express has been conducting a series of on-ground activities in the Capital.

Published: 20th April 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 09:39 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As part of its Voters’ Awareness campaign, The New Indian Express (TNIE) will conduct a voters’ run in the Capital on Saturday.

Internationally-acclaimed sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik will flag off the voter run from Kalinga Hospital Square to Chandrasekharpur BDA Colony in which students from Regional College of Management (RCM) and Utkal University will participate. The participants will carry messages on significance of exercising their right to vote.

The Express has been conducting a series of on-ground activities in the Capital. A vehicle mounted with a float has been going around the Capital for spreading awareness among voters. The campaign will pass through polling booth no 77 of BDA Chandrasekharpur Colony-2 where voters turnout was the lowest in 2014.

During the exercise, volunteers will also conduct door-to-door campaign on voter literacy, while posters have also been put up at all the major areas in the State Capital.

The voters’ awareness campaign is being carried under Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP). The Express had also carried out a similar campaign at Sambalpur Assembly segment.

