Two youths held with service revolvers

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Two youths, including a cop’s son, were arrested on Thursday for possessing service revolvers of police. Police seized the revolvers and forwarded them to court.The accused are Ratiranjan Padhi, son of Hemant Kumar Padhi, SDPO at Umerkote, and Ranjit Das of Kokadiha village under Naugaon police limits. Das’s father Prabhu Charan Das is BJD unit president of Naugaon.

Jagatsinghpur police nabbed two bike-borne youths who were moving suspiciously on SVM College campus where VVPATs and EVMs have been stored for the fourth phase elections. During search, police seized one air rifle from Ratiranjan, who is a plus two student of SVM College.

Police also arrested Ranjit and seized a revolver from him. Ranjit is an employee of SVM College. During investigation, it was found that the seized revolver belongs to Sub-Inspector Biswajit Gadanayak of Jagatsinghpur police station.

Meanwhile, Gadanayak filed an FIR at Jagatsinghpur police station in connection with the theft of his service revolver from his residence.Jagatsinghpur IIC Rajanikant Mishra said a case has been registered and the accused were forwarded to court on Friday. Police also seized a motorcycle from Ratiranjan. Further investigation is on, he added.Congress leaders, suspecting foul play, demanded a probe into the case.