Home States Odisha

Two youths held with service revolvers

Two youths, including a cop’s son, were arrested on Thursday for possessing service revolvers of police. Police seized the revolvers and forwarded them to court.

Published: 20th April 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Two youths, including a cop’s son, were arrested on Thursday for possessing service revolvers of police. Police seized the revolvers and forwarded them to court.The accused are Ratiranjan Padhi, son of Hemant Kumar Padhi, SDPO at Umerkote,   and Ranjit Das of Kokadiha village under Naugaon police limits. Das’s father Prabhu Charan Das is BJD unit president of Naugaon.

Jagatsinghpur police nabbed two bike-borne youths who were moving suspiciously on SVM College campus where VVPATs and EVMs have been stored for the fourth phase elections. During search, police seized one air rifle from Ratiranjan, who is a plus two student of SVM College.

Police also arrested Ranjit and seized a revolver from him. Ranjit is an employee of SVM College. During investigation, it was found that the seized revolver belongs to Sub-Inspector Biswajit Gadanayak of Jagatsinghpur police station.

Meanwhile, Gadanayak filed an FIR at Jagatsinghpur police station in connection with the theft of his service revolver from his residence.Jagatsinghpur IIC Rajanikant Mishra said a case has been registered and the accused were forwarded to court on Friday. Police also seized a motorcycle from Ratiranjan. Further investigation is on, he added.Congress leaders, suspecting foul play, demanded a probe into the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp