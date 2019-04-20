Voters take part in TNIE campaign

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The voters’ awareness campaign by The New Indian Express concluded on Friday at Burla town.Earlier in the day, the promotion van was taken to busy public spaces in the town like VIMSAR, VSSUT, Sambalpur University, Biju Pattnaik E-learning Centre, Burla planetarium and MCL headquarters. Voters from all age groups took part in the campaign and asked for posters on voting procedures and other details. Some senior citizens also helped the TNIE volunteers in putting up the posters ay public places.