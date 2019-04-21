Home States Odisha

Identity cards for Divyang voters

Identity cards will be given to Divyang voters in Dhenkanal Parliamentary constituency and its seven Assembly segments, that will go to polls in the third phase on April 23. 

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Identity cards will be given to Divyang voters in Dhenkanal Parliamentary constituency and its seven Assembly segments, that will go to polls in the third phase on April 23. Addressing media persons here, Dhenkanal Collector and Returning Officer Nikhil Pawan Kalyan said as many as 700 vehicles have been engaged to carry Divyang voters to their respective polling booths.

There are around 17,000 differently-abled voters in the district. He said 40 Adarsha (model) polling booths have been set up in Dhenkanal, Kamakshyanagar, Parjang and Hindol Assembly polls. In a bid to encourage women to vote, pink booths have been set up in Municipality and NAC areas of the district. Besides 500 women officials will be on election duty this time.

They have been assigned polling booths within 5 km of their residence. The Collector said the training of polling officials was held from April 11 to 16 at BB High School and Janata College in Kamakshyanagar. He said polling will be held in 1,020 polling stations.

