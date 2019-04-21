Home States Odisha

Last-ditch efforts to woo voters in Sambalpur

With few hours left for campaigning to end, last-ditch efforts by the candidates are on to woo voters in Sambalpur Parliamentary constituency. 

Published: 21st April 2019 02:15 AM

By Mayank Bhusan Pani
Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: With few hours left for campaigning to end, last-ditch efforts by the candidates are on to woo voters in Sambalpur Parliamentary constituency. While BJP and BJD have been aggressive in their campaign since the beginning, Congress had a slow start owing to delay in selection of candidates. Though campaign vans of all parties can be found moving around the city, BJP has unleashed a unique campaign on bi-cycles mounted with small floats. The candidates have started visiting even the small localities of the town. 

It is not only prominent political parties which are active in campaigning. The Independent candidates too are trying their best to entice voters. The resources available with such candidates must be limited but their enthusiasm is palpable on the streets.  For Jayashree Mishra, an Independent candidate for the Parliamentary, its a solo war. Holding an umbrella in one hand and a wireless microphone in the other, she can be seen distributing leaflets in a few localities. 

For BJP and BJD, covering all areas under the constituency was not an issue as their star campaigners Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took care of it. While BJD and Congress lack the support of youth workers due to internal bickering that started soon after selection of candidates, BJP enjoys considerable support of youngsters.

Young BJP workers have been organising street plays, campaigns and conducting social media promotions to appeal people to vote for the party. However, animated discussions among the town’s residents on elections are missing this time making it tough for the parties to judge their mood. 

