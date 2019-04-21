Light rainfall likely today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The weather remained pleasant all throughout the State on Saturday with just one district, Malkangiri recording 40 degree Celsius during the day.Temperature in Bhubaneswar, Balasore and Chandbali stood at 37.2 degree Celsius while Cuttack recorded 37 degrees.

The Capital also experienced light rainfall on Friday night. “Light to moderate rain or thundershower activity is expected to occur at many places in South Odisha and at a few places in north and coastal Odisha in the next 24 hours under the influence of a trough,” said Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, HR Biswas.

In another development, mild tremors were felt in the bordering areas of Odisha and Jharkhand following an earthquake in the neighbouring state on Saturday morning. Measuring 4.4 on the Richter Scale, the quake had its epicentre at Saraikella and Kharaswan districts in Jharkhand.