Naveen slams Centre on coal royalty

BJD supremo plays KALIA card, says no farmer to be left out of the scheme

By Express News Service

ANGUL/SAMBALPUR : Central  PSUs like MCL and NTPC earn thousands of crores of rupees from Odisha but neither locals get employment nor do they contribute towards local area development, alleged Chief Naveen Patnaik during his whirlwind tour of Angul on Saturday.Speaking at a public gathering in Talcher, he slammed the Centre for non-revision of coal royalty in the last five years. He blamed the BJP ministers for this and said locals are being affected by pollution and dust while Centre generates crores of rupees from coal mines here.

Playing the KALIA card, the BJD supremo reiterated that no one can stop the scheme till he is present. He promised to transfer `10,000 in two installments to every farmer listed under the scheme on the day BJD forms the Government.

Stating that national leaders come to Odisha only during elections, he asked people to give them a befitting reply in this General Elections. He added that women in the State are the real double engine for development. 

Earlier in the day, Naveen held road show in Sambalpur and Rengali Assembly segments - both under Sambalpur Parliamentary constituency - and campaigned for his party candidates.Addressing the gathering at Ganesh Nagar and Rengali bus stand, Naveen appealed people to vote for BJD candidates. He hit out at the Central Government and accused the BJP of conspiring to stop KALIA. 

