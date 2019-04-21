Home States Odisha

No respite for leaders, campaign hop on

HECTIC campaigning and tensed moments of contesting elections ended for candidates in Sundargarh district with second phase polls on Thursday.

Published: 21st April 2019 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Prasanjeet Sarkar
Express News Service

ROURKELA:  HECTIC campaigning and tensed moments of contesting elections ended for candidates in Sundargarh district with second phase polls on Thursday. But there is no relief yet for some candidates.
The BJP nominee for Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat Jual Oram is ready to campaign for his party in the rest two phases of elections in Odisha. He has to also make himself available for campaigning in other states for the remaining three phases of General Elections.

Similarly, three former BJD Ministers, Mangla Kisan, Subrat Tarai, and Sarada Prasad Nayak, whose fates have been locked in EVMs in Rajgangpur, RN Pali and Rourkela Assembly constituencies (ACs) respectively, will take up campaigning for BJD in remaining areas.For over a month they had worked tirelessly attending meetings with party workers and voters’ groups, door-to-door campaigns, padayatras, election rallies and road shows with little time left for taking rest.

Jual said till end of the second phase elections in his constituency he used to work for 18 to 19 hours in a day. He would campaign in election bound constituencies of Odisha and adjacent Jharkhand that are going to polls on April 23 and April 29. 

Jual said once elections are over in Odisha, he would cover areas of Jharkhand and other states going to polls in fifth, sixth and seventh phases and there would be no relaxation for him till the seventh and last phase on May 19. Exuding confidence for his fifth victory, Jual said the BJP would perform exceedingly well in Odisha.

Sitting MLA of RN Pali Tarai said he would leave for Bhubaneswar on Friday night to take up BJD’s campaign assignment. He said during his contest he had to work 22 hours in a day some times.
Kisan, at 71 years, also had worked tirelessly to retain Rajgangpur. He is also scheduled take up BJD’s electioneering responsibilities shortly.Nayak, the Rourkela Development Authority Chairman, said he would shortly leave to assist his party in campaigning for remaining poll bound constituencies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp