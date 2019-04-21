No respite for leaders, campaign hop on

Prasanjeet Sarkar By

Express News Service

ROURKELA: HECTIC campaigning and tensed moments of contesting elections ended for candidates in Sundargarh district with second phase polls on Thursday. But there is no relief yet for some candidates.

The BJP nominee for Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat Jual Oram is ready to campaign for his party in the rest two phases of elections in Odisha. He has to also make himself available for campaigning in other states for the remaining three phases of General Elections.

Similarly, three former BJD Ministers, Mangla Kisan, Subrat Tarai, and Sarada Prasad Nayak, whose fates have been locked in EVMs in Rajgangpur, RN Pali and Rourkela Assembly constituencies (ACs) respectively, will take up campaigning for BJD in remaining areas.For over a month they had worked tirelessly attending meetings with party workers and voters’ groups, door-to-door campaigns, padayatras, election rallies and road shows with little time left for taking rest.

Jual said till end of the second phase elections in his constituency he used to work for 18 to 19 hours in a day. He would campaign in election bound constituencies of Odisha and adjacent Jharkhand that are going to polls on April 23 and April 29.

Jual said once elections are over in Odisha, he would cover areas of Jharkhand and other states going to polls in fifth, sixth and seventh phases and there would be no relaxation for him till the seventh and last phase on May 19. Exuding confidence for his fifth victory, Jual said the BJP would perform exceedingly well in Odisha.

Sitting MLA of RN Pali Tarai said he would leave for Bhubaneswar on Friday night to take up BJD’s campaign assignment. He said during his contest he had to work 22 hours in a day some times.

Kisan, at 71 years, also had worked tirelessly to retain Rajgangpur. He is also scheduled take up BJD’s electioneering responsibilities shortly.Nayak, the Rourkela Development Authority Chairman, said he would shortly leave to assist his party in campaigning for remaining poll bound constituencies.