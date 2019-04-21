‘Our vote against criminalisation of politics’

By Express News Service

The single single-storey building by National Highway 20 stands out in Dhakotha, but the fruit bearing mango trees and flower plants in the well-maintained front garden fail to beat the eerie silence that envelopes the house.The knock draws a muted response. “Who’s this? We can’t open the door unless you tell us what’s your business here,” says a woman from inside. Only after sensing that there is no threat, Padmabati Behera opens the side window before letting us in.

It has been 25 days since her father Ramachandra Behera was ghastly murdered but heaviness of fear is writ large on her face as younger sister Debajani stares vacantly. “We do not talk to outsiders. Difficult to know what’s on their mind. We feel extremely insecure and unsafe during day, let alone the nights. After our father, it might be our turn. They are monsters and can go to any extent,” she says.

Hemant Kumar Rout @Dhakotha

(Keonjhar)

Dhakotha, part of Ghasipura Assembly segment where Congress president Niranjan Patnaik and School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra are fighting for honours, was not in the headlines till Behera was brutally killed in what is dubbed as the first political murder in the current elections in Odisha.

The 60-year-old Behera who had contested the Assembly poll in 2014 from the constituency as an Independent was supposed to join BJD the next day but fell to the sharp weapons of criminals right in front of his house. While police claimed the murder was fall-out of an old rivalry with a political opponent of the area, Behera family directly points finger at the local BJD leader.

Half an hour before the murder, four persons, in their 30s and known to Behera, arrived at his home. He offered them pan cakes and cold drinks and they all discussed about his joining the BJD the next day.

“One of them spoke to someone over phone and they took him out of the house on the pretext of meeting some people. My elder sister followed them but by the time she reached the gate, my father was lying in a pool of blood,” recalls Padmabati, a Master in Computer Application.

A popular face among the locals, Behera’s rise in local politics was phenomenal. A former chairperson of Anandpur panchayat samiti, he had polled 15,849 votes in the 2014 assembly election and was placed third ahead of the Congress candidate Prithviraj Kuanr who is the BJP nominee this time.Five persons have been arrested so far but the family says the prime accused - allegedly a close aid of the local BJD leader - is moving scot-free. “If the leader is not involved, why is he not snapping ties with the prime accused? They knew if my father joins BJD, he would become a threat to them,” says Debajani, an art teacher at a local school.

The family rues the fact that Ghasipura, once a peaceful area, has now become a paradise of criminals. “We will vote against the criminalisation of politics. These people should be taught a lesson,” she says. Not many locals disagree with her point of view as lawlessness will be a factor in the elections.

Three of the deceased leader’s six daughters are married. Jagannath, the only son, is studying graduation at Keonjhar, while Padmabati, who is preparing for competitive exams at Bhubaneswar has decided to stay with her mother and settle here. With threat to their life still persisting, the district police has deployed five personnel of Odisha State Armed Police (OSAP) to guard them 24 hours. Despite the fear, the Beheras have decided to register their protest in form of ballot.Along with five other assembly segments in Keonjhar, Ghasipura seat will go to polls on April 23 in the third phase of the simultaneous elections.