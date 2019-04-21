PC culture delayed projects in Mayurbhanj, alleges Tudu

By Express News Service

An electrical engineer in Odisha Hydro Power Corporation, Bisweswar Tudu took VRS to fight the General Elections as BJP Parliamentary constituency candidate from Mayurbhanj this time. A political novice, he is pitted against BJD candidate Debashish Marandi and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supremo Shibu Soren’s daughter Anjani. He speaks to Sukant Kumar Sahoo about his prospects.

Quitting a secure, well-established job to join politics. Why? And why BJP?

I dedicated two decades of my life to electrical engineering but I was never content with what I was doing. Since I was inclined towards social service, politics was the only platform which could provide me an opportunity to serve people of the district. I took VRS and joined the BJP because it is the only national party that works for marginal sections of the society.

Being a new face in the political scene,will it be difficult for you to win the electoral battle here?

I might be new to politics but people in my constituency know me for my social works. Besides, the development works initiated by BJP in the region under the leadership of Narendra Modi will help me sway voters in the party’s favour.

What is your poll agenda? Do you feel Mayurbhanj has been neglected?

My poll plank is BJD’s apathy towards Mayurbhanj. The constituency has been neglected by it time and again. The culture of percentage commission in BJD is the biggest reason behind the constituency’s tardy development. Every project is only in pen and paper. There is a medical college and hospital but patients continue to be referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

If voted, how do you plan to develop Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha constituency?

There are several issues here. Be it industrial development, lack of road and railway connectivity, absence of quality education institues or mismanagement in schools for tribal students. In fact, education is the worst hit due to apathy of the State Government. Railway connectivity and completion of the multipurpose Subarnarekha irrigation project top my to-do list as far as development in Mayurbhanj constituency is concerned.