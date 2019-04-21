Pinaki, Bobby richest among all

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Pinaki Mishra, BJD candidate from Puri, is the richest among all candidates from Lok Sabha seats going to polls in the third phase with assets over `117 crore, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) analysis report stated.The report released on Saturday evening also stated that Congress candidate from Baramba Bobby Mohanty is the richest among all Assembly candidates in the third phase. Mohanty has assets worth over `106 crore.

Among other Lok Sabha candidates, BJP candidate from Sambalpur Nitesh Gangdev is the second richest with total assets of more than `26.95 crore. Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Dhenkanal Kamakhya Prasad Singh Deo figures third in the list with assets over `15.41 crore.The ADR findings said CPI(ML) candidate from Puri Ranjan Kumar Mishra is poorest among all Lok Sabha candidates with assets of just `1,000. SUCI(C) Lok Sabha candidate from Sambalpur Nabakishore Pradhan is second poorest with assets of `4,382 followed by CPI(ML) candidate from Bhubaneswar Pramila Behera with assets of `47,252.

Meanwhile, among Assembly candidates, State Congress president Niranjan Patnaik is the second richest with assets over `60.34 crore followed by Independent candidate from Champua, Srimanta Tripathi, who has assets over `46.38 crore.

Rashtriya Independent Morcha candidate from Banki Assembly segment is poorest among all in the third phase with assets of just `377. Ambedkar Party of India candidate Krushna Chandra Naik and Anil Bhoi also have assets of only `700 and `2,500 respectively. Out of 356 candidates contesting in 42 Assembly constituencies, 103 candidates are crorepatis.

Six Parliamentary constituencies - Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Puri and Sambalpur - will go to polls in third phase on April 23. Of the 60 candidates contesting Lok Sabha polls 15 (25 per cent) candidates have criminal cases pending against them. Among them 67 pc are from BJP, 40 pc Congress and 17 pc BJD.

As many as 119 (34 pc) candidates in the third phase Assembly polls have declared criminal cases against them. Around 71 pc candidates are from BJP, 48 pc candidates from BJD, 46 pc candidates from Congress and 17 pc candidates from BSP.

On the other hand, 16 (27 pc) Lok Sabha candidates have declared their educational qualification to be between Class V and XII and while 41 (68 pc) candidates have declared to have educational qualification of graduation or above. A total 137 (39 pc) Assembly candidates have declared their educational qualification to be between Class V and XII, while 202 (57 pc) candidates have educational qualification of graduation or above.

