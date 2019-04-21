Home States Odisha

Poll security reviewed

Police officers were asked to deploy CAPF personnel at areas affected by Left Wing Extremism. CAPF will also conduct area domination exercise in Maoist-hit areas and near sensitive booths.

Published: 21st April 2019 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Not willing to take any chances with the lives of polling officials after the killing of one Sanjukta Digal by Maoists in Kandhamal district on the eve of second phase elections, DGP in-charge BK Sharma reviewed security arrangements for third phase elections here on Saturday. Elections will be held on April 23 in six Parliamentary constituencies and 42 Assembly segments.

Sharma and Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty along with two DCPs, IGs, DIGs and SPs of 12 districts discussed the arrangements via video conferencing from Odisha Police headquarters in Cuttack.
Sharma instructed the SPs to prepare a detailed plan to deploy Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel.

Police officers were asked to deploy CAPF personnel at areas affected by Left Wing Extremism. CAPF will also conduct area domination exercise in Maoist-hit areas and near sensitive booths. Special attention will be given to polling parties returning to the headquarters after polling.ADG (Operations), ADG (Law and Order), IG (Central Range), IG (Personnel) and other senior police officers were also present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp