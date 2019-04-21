Poll security reviewed

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Not willing to take any chances with the lives of polling officials after the killing of one Sanjukta Digal by Maoists in Kandhamal district on the eve of second phase elections, DGP in-charge BK Sharma reviewed security arrangements for third phase elections here on Saturday. Elections will be held on April 23 in six Parliamentary constituencies and 42 Assembly segments.

Sharma and Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty along with two DCPs, IGs, DIGs and SPs of 12 districts discussed the arrangements via video conferencing from Odisha Police headquarters in Cuttack.

Sharma instructed the SPs to prepare a detailed plan to deploy Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel.

Police officers were asked to deploy CAPF personnel at areas affected by Left Wing Extremism. CAPF will also conduct area domination exercise in Maoist-hit areas and near sensitive booths. Special attention will be given to polling parties returning to the headquarters after polling.ADG (Operations), ADG (Law and Order), IG (Central Range), IG (Personnel) and other senior police officers were also present.