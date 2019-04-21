Home States Odisha

Rourkela may get air link by June  

 IF everything goes on expected lines, then air connectivity to Rourkela may happen in a couple of months.

Published: 21st April 2019 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: IF everything goes on expected lines, then air connectivity to Rourkela may happen in a couple of months.While ready-to-use Rourkela airport of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) is undergoing  modifications, two airline operators have been recently roped in through third round bidding under Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)-UDAN. 

Sources said the 6,000 feet runway has been readied for landing of 40-70-seater aircraft. Similarly, additional civil works, including construction of perimeter road, re-carpeting of runway, fire brigade shed and parking area are underway.The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has posted an ATC officer to monitor the modification work as per the guidelines of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The AAI is expected to deploy personnel for communication and meteorological services.

RSP Executives’ Association (RSPEA) president and Steel Executives’ Federation of India (SEFI) general secretary Bimal Bisi, who has been following up the issue with the Civil Aviation Ministry, said they are hoping that commercial operation in  Rourkela airport may begin by June end. 

He said Alliance Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, has been finalised as bidder for Rourkela-Raipur route under UDAN scheme. Another airline operator, Star Air, bagged the bidding for Rourkela-Bhubaneswar route. He said no bidder evinced interest for Rourkela-Kolkata route. Bisi said commercial flight operation should start from Rourkela at the earliest. He said air connectivity would also give the much-needed push to the stagnant Information Technology and service sectors.

At an election rally, BJP star campaigner and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too had said commercial flights would start from Rourkela soon. In January, the DGCA had replaced the private licence of Rourkela airport with commercial licence to pave the way for commercial use of the airport. Commercial flight of Vayudoot was stopped here in 1988.

Measures
Two airline operators recently roped in through third round bidding under RCS-UDAN
6,000 feet runway readied for landing of 40-70-seater aircraft
AAI has posted an ATC officer to monitor the modification work 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp