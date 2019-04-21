Some take a break

Deba Prasad Dash By

Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : It’s a break for candidates of different political parties who contested for the Nabarangpur Lok Sabha constituency and seven Assembly segments under it. With votes to be counted on May 23, some of them are utilising this time to campaign for candidates of their parties in other parts of the State, while others are seeking medical help for relaxing their muscles that were fatigued due to the month-long hectic campaigning.

The BJP Nabarangpur Lok Sabha candidate Balabhadra Majhi is taking rest in his Bhubaneswar house after campaigning in six Assembly segments under Nabarangpur Parliamentary constituency. A confident Balabhadra who left no stone unturned to secure votes in his favour, is confident of winning the Lok Sabha seat owing to “good” work done by him and the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

His BJD counterpart Ramesh Chandra Majhi who was busy with campaigning for party candidates in Talsara segment under Sundargarh Lok Sabha segment, returned to Bhubaneswar on Thursday. “I am ready to go wherever my party wants me for campaigning”, he said. He is hopeful of BJD winning the seat again this time due to development works by Naveen Patnaik Government.

The BJD Chitrakonda Assembly constituency candidate Purna Chandra Baka said one month is a long time to wait to know the result. Baka is now undergoing treatment in Visakhapatnam as he is suffering his back pain and exhaustion after month-long campaign.