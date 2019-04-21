Three-yr-old raped, critical  

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: In a shocking incident, a three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 15-year-old boy near Sana Jhankarpali village under Balangir Sadar police limits on Saturday. The victim has been admitted to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital. Her condition is stated to be critical.

Sources said the accused lured the girl while she was playing near her house, took her to an isolated place and raped her. Hearing her screams, the girl’s parents rushed to the spot and found her lying in a pool of blood. She was then rushed to the hospital. The culprit escaped from the spot. Police have started investigation.