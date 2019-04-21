Tough fight for Sanjay in Brahmagiri

Rajkumar Mohanty By

Express News Service

PURI: Sitting MLA and BJD candidate for Brahmagiri Assembly segment Sanjay Kumar Dasburma is facing the heat of electioneering with internal dissent and anti-incumbency queering the pitch for him.

A section of party workers have been keeping away from campaigning for the former minister while open rebellion against him has also resulted in expulsion of two of his senior aides from BJD recently. Dasburma is seeking a third term from the segment.

With former MLA and senior Congress leader late Lalatendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra’s brother Lalitendu in fray for the seat on a BJP ticket, the scenario in the constituency has changed. After the death of Lalatendu who was fondly known as Lulu among his supporters, Lalitendu has started an aggressive campaign in the area.

The deceased leader had a strong base in the constituency despite being defeated by Dasburma twice. His ardent supporters, who call themselves ‘Lulu Sena’ have put their weight behind the BJP nominee and this can cause problems for Dasburma. Lalitendu along with BJP Puri Parliamentary constituency candidate Sambit Patra have conducted several road shows in the rural pockets of the segment.

The Brahmagiri Assembly segment is spread over 2,000 sq km including a major portion of the Chilika lake. The constituency has 2,14,305 voters. Of the 60 gram panchayats in the segment, 21 come under Krushnaprasad block, 28 under Brahmagiri and 11 under Sadar block. The voting trend of 2014 polls indicate that while Dasburma was trailing in Brahmagiri by 5,000 votes, he was leading in Krushnaprasad and eleven gram panchayats under Puri Sadar block by 3,500 and 2,700 votes respectively.

However,in the changed situation when the traditional rivals of Dasburma have switched to BJP, the equations in the poll scene have taken a new shape. There are 4,000 Muslim voters in the constituency and they are crucial for the contestants. The majority of minority votes were cast in favour of Lulu. Since, the Muslim voters are reluctant to vote for BJP, it may work in Dasburma’s favour. This apart, presence of Congress candidate Umakant Baral, a close aide of Lulu is likely to erode Lalitendu’s base further.

With Gopi (Sk Nazimuddin), a local minority youth leader extending his support to Dasburma, the sitting MLA has more reasons to cheer. Moreover, Dasburma is credited with maneuvering a whopping `1,500 crore from the State Government during his tenure for development works in the constituency. But, the legislator cannot afford to sit easy on his laurels, feel poll analysts.