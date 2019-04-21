Home States Odisha

Two ex-bureaucrats and a Left veteran on campaign blitz in prestigious seat

Published: 21st April 2019 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 11:56 AM

CPI(M) candidate Janardan Pati campaigning in front of Unit IV mosque in Bhubaneswar on SaturdayI IRFANA

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Campaigning in the seven Assemby segments in the Capital city and the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency reached a feverish pitch with only a day left for the electioneering to end. ROADS in Assembly segments under Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency were chock-a-block  with candidates of all leading parties and their supporters on Saturday as they stepped up efforts to reach out to the voters.

The prestigious constituency is witnessing a triangular fight among two bureaucrats-turned- politicians Arup Patnaik of BJD and Aparajita Mohanty from the BJP and senior leader of the  Communist Party of India (Marxist) Janardan Pati. Pati is backed by the Congress which has  spared the seat to the Left on a seat-sharing basis. 

The candidates organised public meetings,  rallies, door-to-door campaigning and road shows in different parts of the constituency. BJD’s Arup Patnaik who reached out to public through rallies and door-to-door campaigning  exuded confidence of performing better than his rivals. Sarangi also reached out to voters in  different areas including Old town and Kalinga Nagar through public meeting and padayatras  highlighting the development works of Narendra Modi led Government at the Centre and failure  of BJD Government in the State. 

“The groundswell support for BJP as we near the end of  campaigning indicates the strong desire of people to see a change of Government in Odisha,”  Sarangi tweeted. Senior CPI leader Janardan Pati also rallied in various parts of the city and met banking professionals and lawyers. He distributed brochures and leaflets to voters highlighting failure of BJP and BJD Government. 

The CPI(M) and Congress also organised around 150 street corner meetings to garner public support. “Fielding outsiders shows the bankruptcy of BJD and BJP. Both are spending their black money to win public trust in the Capital city which will not happen this time”, he said. 

As many as 16 candidates are fray from Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency. Candidates of BJD, BJP, Congress and other political parties contesting polls from Bhubaneswar-Ekamra, Bhubaneswar-North, Ekamra Bhubaneswar, Jatni Khurda, Begunia, Jayadeb Assembly segments also intensified their campaigning during the day. 

