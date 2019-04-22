Home States Odisha

Advantage BJP in Talcher

Pani’s quitting BJD and joining BJP after being denied ticket from Pallahara is a boost for the saffron party not just in Talcher but also in Pallahara segment, observers added.

Published: 22nd April 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Bijay Rout
Express News Service

TALCHER: IT will be a four-cornered fight in Talcher Assembly segment that will go to polls on April 23.
The contest in the coal belt will be among sitting MLA and BJD candidate Brajakishore Pradhan, Kalandi Samal of BJP, Suresh Behera of Congress and Independent candidate Manoj Pradhan. Last time, Talcher had gone to BJD kitty but in the panchayat election, BJP had captured four out of five Zilla Parishad seats.
After being denied ticket, the BJD rebel candidate Manoj filed his nomination as Independent and  despite efforts by the ruling party leaders did not withdraw his candidature. An engineer by profession who is associated with several organisations in Talcher, Manoj claims to have support of over 30,000 votes and can pose a threat to Brajakishore’s prospects this time. In 2014 election, Brajakishore had defeated BJP candidate Kalandi by a margin of 14,322 votes.

According to poll observers, it is advantage BJP as of now. There are three factors working in the saffron party’s favour. While Kalandi faces no anti-incumbency factor, Manoj may eat into votes of  the BJD and thirdly, popular leader and former MP Rabi Narayan Pani is throwing his weight behind Kalanadi.
Besides, unhappy with candidature of Brajakishore, a lot of BJD workers led by  senior leader Niru Pradhan have shifted to BJP. “The prospects of Kalandi will be determined by the number of BJD votes that Manoj manages to sway in his favour,” poll observers pointed out. Pani’s quitting BJD and joining BJP after being denied ticket from Pallahara is a boost for the saffron party not just in Talcher but also in Pallahara segment, observers added.

The BJD camp is also hopeful winning the segment again. Brajakishore is banking on the development works and schemes launches by BJD-led State Government and Naveen Patnaik’s popularity among voters. His supporters said Manoj will have no impact on Brajakishore’s vote bank.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp