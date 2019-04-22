Bombs hurled at MLA candidates in Capital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the third phase elections, poll violence marked the Capital City as candidates of BJP and BJD faced bomb attacks during their campaign on Sunday.Motorcycle-borne miscreants hurled a bomb at the car of BJP’s Bhubaneswar (Central) MLA candidate Jagannath Pradhan near the party office in Unit-VIII under Nayapalli police limits. About an hour later, bombs were hurled at the car of BJD’s Ananta Narayan Jena.

After campaigning, Pradhan was interacting with party workers near the office when the incident occurred. Pradhan’s driver was not present in the car and no one was injured in the incident, police said.“There was power-cut in the area possibly due to rains. As per eyewitnesses, two bike-borne miscreants came to the spot and hurled a bomb at the car. The driver side window was damaged in the explosion,” said Zone-V ACP Anil Kumar Mishra.

Soon after, former Mayor Jena’s car was attacked and he had to be put under treatment. The incident occurred when he was passing through Jharpada. He was later taken to Capital Hospital.Pradhan had earlier alleged that they were attacked by BJD supporters while campaigning in Unit-VIII area on April 12. So far, no arrest has been made in connection with the cases. Police said investigation is underway. Both parties have been accusing each other for the violence.

Later in the evening, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP’s Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha candidate Aparajita Sarangi met Chief Electoral Officer Surendra Kumar and demanded action.