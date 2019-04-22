Bumpy ride for commuters in Koida

By Express News Service

KOIDA (SUNDARGARH): Commuters of mineral-rich Koida block continue to suffer due to unsafe roads and poor public transport system. They are also compelled to travel in risky situation because of inadequate passenger buses on the route.

After a long wait at Koida bus stop, the passengers rush at the sight of a bus. They jostle to get inside and those failing cling to the door in desperation or climb the bus. Missing the bus lands them in uncertainty with no guarantee of next vehicle coming.

Moreover, while travelling to Barbil in adjacent Keonjhar district, there is no guarantee that they will reach their destination on time amid pathetic road conditions and possibility of traffic jam caused by movements of thousands of mineral-carrying vehicles on dusty roads having no black topping.

Sundargarh Motor Karmachari Sangh secretary Akshay Mahanta said about 14 buses ply on the route. On an average, eight buses bound for Barbil pass through Koida block headquarters. One bus from Rourkela plies till Koida while the remaining buses divert to other destinations including Jamudihi, Roxy, Tensa or Barsuan without reaching Koida headquarters, he added.

Mahanta said if there is no traffic jam, then a bus leaving Rourkela at 5.30 am takes minimum of five hours to cover about 110 km to reach Koida. At least 10 other buses are needed on the route, he said and added that new operators are not willing to ply on Koida route due to miserable road conditions.

Sources said labourers from interior villages of Koida working in Barbil mines return in the weekend. A worker, D Bodra of Gagnaposh village, said in the absence of alternative public transport, he takes the bus from Barbil at night and reaches a forest road junction at about 2.30 am. He reaches home after walking for about 20 minutes through forest.

Local CPM leader Pravat Panda said during rainy season, villagers of Koida remain virtually cut off. The reason being passenger buses suspend operations for many days as the highly damaged roads with deep craters turn puddles of muddy rainwater.

However, after much delay, upgradation of NH-520 from Koida to Rajamunda is underway and is scheduled to be completed by May 2020.

Work on improvement of Koida-Kaleiposh, Barsuan-Dalamkucha and Koida-Aryan Chowk roads are underway with funding from District Mineral Foundation (DMF).

Panda said these road projects are moving at a snail’s pace as hardly 25 per cent work has been done after the completion schedule ended in February.