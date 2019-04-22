Home States Odisha

Capital Assembly segments to witness intense poll fight

With only a day remaining for the third phase elections, the poll battle for the three Assembly segments of the Capital City has reached a climax.

Published: 22nd April 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

ABVP activists performing street play for voter awareness in Bhubaneswar | Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With only a day remaining for the third phase elections, the poll battle for the three Assembly segments of the Capital City has reached a climax. As the three seats are urban in nature, the BJP is pushing hard to wrest the seats from BJD even as the ruling party camp is confident of retaining the constituencies.

The BJD has fielded former mayor of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Ananta Narayan Jena from the Bhubaneswar Central seat. Pitted against him are Jagannath Pradhan of BJP and Rajeeb Kumar Patnaik of Congress. The ruling BJD had nominated the former mayor by denying ticket to the party’s sitting MLA Bijay Mohanty, keeping an eye on slum votes which will be the deciding factor in this constituency.

However, BJP candidate Pradhan, who had contested the 2014 polls unsuccessfully, is also putting up a spirited fight by harping on the alleged failure of the Naveen Patnaik Government in the last 19 years. Because of the urban nature of the constituency, anti-incumbency is likely to be a factor though it remains to be seen how much it will be translated to votes for the opposition BJP and Congress candidate in view of the strong network of BJD.

The Ekamra-Bhubaneswar seat has turned out to be prestige issue for BJD from where Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Ashok Chandra Panda is testing his luck again. Pitted against him is Babu Singh of BJP who quit BJD to join the saffron party. Singh has launched an intense campaign to wrest the seat from the ruling party this time. As Singh was the former president of Bhubaneswar district BJD, he seems to be matching Panda’s resources and manpower in the fight for the seat. The Congress has fielded Rashmi Rekha Mohapatra from the seat.

The BJP has fielded cinestar of yesteryears Aparajita Mohanty from Bhubaneswar North seat in a determined bid to cause a setback for the ruling BJD which denied ticket to sitting MLA Priyadarshi Mishra and nominated Susant Kumar Rout, an entrepreneur. Rout, who is relatively an unknown face, is banking on the charisma of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to retain the seat. Former NSUI State president Itish Kumar Pradhan of Congress is giving a tough challenge to BJP and BJD candidates from the seat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp