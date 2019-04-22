Modi, Shah to campaign in State for final phase

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With campaigning for third phase of the General Elections over, the BJP has lined up its star campaigners for the last and final phase of the polls to be held on April 29.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his sixth visit to the State on April 23, will address two Vijay Sankalp rallies at Kendrapara and Balasore. Former MP Baijayant Panda, who was elected twice from Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat on BJD ticket, is seeking re-election from Kendrapara Parliamentary constituency as a BJP candidate. Similarly, Pratap Sarangi is trying his luck from Balasore Parliamentary seat, which he had contested unsuccessfully in 2014.

Modi has already addressed public meetings at Jeypore in Koraput district, Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi, Sonepur in Balangir district and Sundargarh. On April 16, he conducted a road show in the State Capital and also addressed an election rally at the Baramunda ground here.

BJP national president Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the State on April 27. He will address two public meetings, one at Morada under Mayurbhanj Parliamentary seat followed by Sukinda under Jajpur Lok Sabha constituency. Prior to Shah’s visit, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will campaign for party candidates in Jajpur and Mayurbhanj Parliamentary constituencies.