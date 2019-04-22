Home States Odisha

No breakthrough in BJP leader murder case

A week after BJP leader Manguli Jena was shot dead in Khurda, police are yet to make a breakthrough in the case.

Published: 22nd April 2019

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A week after BJP leader Manguli Jena was shot dead in Khurda, police are yet to make a breakthrough in the case.However, the police have asserted that the culprits involved in the crime will be nabbed soon. Manguli, who was president of BJP’s Khurda Zone-9, was returning from the house of party’s Khurda Assembly candidate Kalu Khandayatray with his brother Bishnu Charan Jena, when he was waylaid by two bike-borne miscreants near Nabinbag and shot at point blank range.

Police said the initial investigation suggested that Jena was the target and not Khandayatray as he was shot at point blank range. “Two teams of Crime Branch are investigating into the case and Khurda police is assisting them. Two suspects are being questioned, CCTV footage of the area is being scanned and we are hopeful that the case will be cracked soon,” IG Central Range Soumendra Priyadarshi said.

According to FIR of Bishnu, after committing the crime, the shooter fled in a car which was waiting for him while the other miscreant escaped on the two-wheeler.

