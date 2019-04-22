Home States Odisha

Patkura poll adjourned

The Assembly seat was scheduled to go to poll in the fourth phase on April 29.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Election to Patkura Assembly segment of Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency was adjourned on Sunday following the death of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) nominee from the seat Bed Prakash Agarwalla on April 20.

The Assembly seat was scheduled to go to poll in the fourth phase on April 29.Returning Officer of Patkura constituency Sanjay Kumar Mishra adjourned the poll in accordance with provisions of Section 52 of Representation of the People (Amendment) Act, 1996 that states that in the event of death of a candidate of a recognised political party, elections may be adjourned if he/she dies as a contesting candidate and a report of his/her death is received before the commencement of the polls.

However, the returning officer has not announced any revised date for elections to the Assembly constituency.A veteran BJD leader, Agarwalla died here on Saturday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital for last several days. He was on life support system. The 80-year-old leader was also the sitting MLA from Patkura seat.

Meanwhile, other contestants from the seat - BJP’s Bijoy Mohapatra, Congress leader Jayanta Kumar Mohanty and seven others - have to wait to try their luck in the bypoll. Mahapatra even criticised the BJD for giving ticket to Agarwalla at a time when he was seriously ill.

