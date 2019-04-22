Home States Odisha

Pradhan conspired to stop Aahar: BJD

However, the scheme could be implemented with funds from the State Government sources and agencies, they said and condemned such an act of the Union Minister.

Published: 22nd April 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Targeting Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan for allegedly trying to stop Aahar scheme, the ruling BJD on Sunday said the people of Odisha will give a strong reply to the BJP in the elections.

Pradhan wanted to stop Aahar in 2015 when it was launched by the State Government and diverted funds from the Central public sector undertakings (PSUs) for the scheme to Bihar, from where he was a Rajya Sabha member then, BJD spokespersons Sasmit Patra, Sulata Deo and Lenin Mohanty told mediapersons here.

Stating that central PSUs, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), Nalco and Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) had signed agreements with the State Government to provide funds for implementation of Aahar, the BJD leaders alleged that Pradhan pressurised the PSUs to withdraw from the scheme.While MCL supported the scheme at Sambalpur, Nalco was supposed to provide funds for its implementation in Bhubaneswar. RSP would have provided funds for Rourkela.

However, the scheme could be implemented with funds from the State Government sources and agencies, they said and condemned such an act of the Union Minister.

Besides, they alleged that BJP leaders are constantly violating model code of conduct by participating in panel discussions and giving bytes to the media during the ban period and demanded that the Election Commission of India (ECI) should restrain them from doing so.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp