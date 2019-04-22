Home States Odisha

Regional parties to play kingmaker at Centre, says Naveen Patnaik

Published: 22nd April 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during the election meeting at Kuchinda | express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Sunday asserted that no party will get absolute majority at the Centre in the General Elections and regional parties will play a vital role in formation of the Government.

Addressing a massive gathering at Mukundi ground in Kuchinda here in the last leg of campaigning for third phase polls on April 23, Naveen said the 2019 polls present before Odisha a great opportunity to become a kingmaker at the Centre.

The CM said while 40 lakh farmers have already benefitted under KALIA, the BJP-led Union Government is conspiring to stop the scheme. “KALIA will continue as long as I am present,” he said.Naveen said top leaders of BJP are coming to Odisha during elections and asking for votes and appealed to the people to ask them where they had gone when the State was hit by natural calamities.

Castigating the Narendra Modi-led Government, he said the Centre stopped water of Mahanadi and scholarship for SC/ST students. It also did not include Kosli language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, he said.

“The four and a half crore Odias are my family and I will serve them till my last breath,” the CM said and appealed to people to cast votes in favour of BJD candidates.Kuchinda Assembly segment, which comes under Sambalpur Parliamentary constituency, is reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.

CM road show in Kakatpur, Nimapara

Puri: Naveen Patnaik on Sunday evening held road shows in Kakatpur and Nimapara Assembly seats under Jagatsinghpur Parliamentary constituency. During the road show, the CM addressed people from atop his specially-designed campaign bus at seven places. He appealed to the public to vote for BJD candidates. Huge crowd including a large number of women was seen on both sides of the road which was used by Naveen. Hundreds of bike-borne BJD supporters and leaders accompanied the CM’s campaign vehicle. Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seat will go to polls in the fourth and finals phase on April 29.

Naveen Patnaik

