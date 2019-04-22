Tough security  for third phase

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police has beefed up security in the Capital City ahead of third phase elections on Tuesday. At least 484 booths have been identified as sensitive and security has been enhanced at those places.

In order to infuse confidence among the voters to exercise their franchise fearlessly as well as maintain law and order during the polling, flag marches were conducted at different places including Salia Sahi and other localities under Nandankanan police limits on Sunday. Similar exercise was also carried out in Bhingarpur, Ranga Bazaar and Balakati Bazaar on Saturday. Police are also conducting blocking in bordering areas of the city to keep a vigil on movement of anti-social elements.

“About six companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed in the city during elections. They will be deployed at the sensitive polling booths. About 50 mobile patrolling teams will be pressed to maintain law and order in the city,” informed Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu.

This apart, static surveillance teams and flying squads are conducting inspection in all the Assembly constituencies to check if there is any illegal flow of cash ahead of the elections.

Bhubaneswar Parliamentary constituency and seven Assembly segments under it will go to polls in the third phase on Tuesday.