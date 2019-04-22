Home States Odisha

Yami to promote Khimji jewellery

The actor will be seen in a bridal look in the campaign that will roll out across the State in a phased manner over the next few months during this year’s wedding season.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bollywood actor Yami Gautam has been signed up by Khimji for campaigning for its new wedding jewellery range, ‘The Perfect Match Collection 2019.’

“Associating with Yami Gautam, who is a youth icon, is a strategic decision to showcase the best attributes of our brand. With this in mind, we have on-boarded Yami as the face of Khimji Jewellers,” said Mitesh Khimji, director of Khimji Jewellers.

The actor will be seen in a bridal look in the campaign that will roll out across the State in a phased manner over the next few months during this year’s wedding season. Yami shared her perspective on the idea behind the campaign while shooting its launch film.

“I think browsing and choosing jewellery is a very exciting process. You come with something in your mind and then fall in love with something completely different. It is even more thrilling when you have a plethora of choices. So, I can only imagine what must be going through a bride’s mind when she is looking for a perfect match, in terms of jewellery and her life partner,” she said.

