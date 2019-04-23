AC 3 tier coaches added to 2 trains

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Responding to the suggestions of Rourkela Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), the South Eastern Railway (SER) has announced to augment AC 3 tier coaches in three prominent trains with immediate effect. In an order on Monday, the SER informed that one each AC 3-tier coach to be added to the Howrah-Koraput Samaleswari Express on temporary basis from April 23 to clear extra rush.

This would be effective for both up and down Samaleswari Express till June 30 and July 1 respectively. Similar arrangement has also been made with the Rourkela-Bhubaneswar Inter-City Express from April 24 on temporary basis and it would be effective till June 30.

Earlier, an SER order had stated permanent addition of one each AC 3-tier coach to the Howrah-Titlagarh Ispat Express for passengers’ convenience on April 16. The move came after SER General Manager PS Mishra during his visit to Rourkela assured the RCCI members to look into their suggestions on April 8.

The RCCI also followed up the demands with subsequent letters.

President of RCCI Subrata Patnaik said these arrangements would hugely benefit passengers.

Earlier, the Rourkela-Bhubaneswar Inter-City Express used to have Chair Cars (CC) and no AC 3-tier coach, he added.