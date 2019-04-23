Attack on EC team lands Maharathy in jail

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a major embarrassment for Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on the eve third phase polls, ruling party’s senior leader and Pipili Assembly segment candidate Pradeep Maharathy was arrested hours after members of an election flying squad and Static Surveillance Team were attacked while conducting a raid on his farmhouse at Hunkeipur village in the constituency late Sunday night.

The former Minister, who was ousted from the Cabinet for his insensitive comments on the Pipili gangrape issue, was later produced before a special court in Bhubaneswar and sent to Jharpada Jail in Monday evening after denial of bail. The court fixed next hearing of his bail plea on April 24, a day after the third phase of polls. When the BJD leader complained that he was feeling unwell, the court said he can receive treatment by the doctors in the prison.

With poll violence witnessing a spurt and Opposition training its gun on BJD, Maharathy’s arrest could not have come at an worse time. Late on Sunday, acting on a tip-off about freebies like cash and alcohol being distributed at the farmhouse, a 15-member team had conducted the raid on the farmhouse of Maharathy. As officials arrived at the spot, the leader’s supporters thrashed them.

They also reportedly smashed the camera of the officials. Apprehending threat to their lives, the team members fled. Director General of Police Dr RP Sharma said. Maharathy was arrested following a complaint filed by Executive Magistrate and in-charge of Static Surveillance Team with Pipili police.

“Pipili IIC informed that freebies were being distributed at Maharathy’s house following which we conducted a raid there. When we reached there, Maharathy also arrived and started hurling abuses and thrashed us. ASI Binay Kumar Das, a driver and I sustained injuries in the attack,” Executive Magistrate of the flying squad Rabi Narayan Patra said. Acting on the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 147, 148, 149, 171(b), 186, 307, 332, 341 and 353 of IPC along with Section 123 of Representation of the People Act.

“The complainant has mentioned the name of Maharathy and over 10 other persons. Raids are being carried out to apprehend other persons involved in the crime,” Puri SP Uma Shankar Dash told The Express.Before his arrest, Maharathy said in a video that officials broke the lock of his farmhouse after which they had a scuffle with people present there. Meanwhile, CEO Surendra Kumar said it is a legal matter and his arrest will not affect the voting in Pipili Assembly constituency.