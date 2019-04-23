Home States Odisha

Cong at the mercy of CPI

With scores of its workers joining the BJD, the fate of beleaguered Congress in Balikuda-Erasama Assembly segment depends on the efforts and vote bank of the CPI.

Published: 23rd April 2019 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Amarnath Parida
Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  With scores of its workers joining the BJD, the fate of beleaguered Congress in Balikuda-Erasama Assembly segment depends on the efforts and vote bank of the CPI. The party has fielded Lalatendu Mohapatra, son of former Minister Basudev Mohapatra from the seat. Lalatendu had contested the 2014 elections from the constituency and was defeated by BJD candidate Prasant Muduli by a margin of 29,279 votes. The Balikuda-Erasama Assembly seat was once a Congress stronghold. Since 1951, Assembly elections have been held 15 times of which the party had won the seat, which was created in 2009, eight times. 

The party’s plight has worsened in the 2019 elections due to conflicts among its workers and lack of leadership. With Sarada Jena, a ticket aspirant joining the BJD, the scenario has changed. Jena had contested the 2014 elections as an Independent candidate and was instrumental in dividing Congress’ votes in the segment. Another Congress leader Sibabrat Das also joined the BJD recently and this has weakened the party further in the constituency. 

In order to fill the void, the Congress has approached CPI workers to give its campaign a much needed boost. However, political analysts believe CPI would not be of much help to Congress as its candidate Abhijit Sahoo had got a meagre 5,260 votes in the 2014 polls. Despite the crisis, Mopapatra is confident of winning the seat.

He said Jena and Das’ resignation from Congress would not affect the party’s prospects in the segment. Local CPI leader Sasibhusan Swain said, “We have decided to extend all cooperation to the Congress in this elections. CPI has a good base in Erasama.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp