Dhenkanal all set for polling today

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: All arrangements are in place in Dhenkanal Parliamentary constituency and its Assembly segments for smooth conduct of polls on Tuesday. A total of 15,04,486 voters will exercise their franchise in Dhenkanal Parliamentary constituency and its Assembly segments- Dhenkanal, Kamakshyanagar, Hindol, Parjang, Angul, Pallahara and Talcher. As many as 11,260 officials have been engaged on election duty in 1,706 polling booths across the constituency.

The movement of all officials on poll duty will be monitored through GPS from the district headquarters and they will stay in touch with their respective sector officers and Assembly returning officers. Dhenkanal Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan reviewed the arrangements for the polls with senior officials here on Monday. He appealed people to vote in large numbers as responsible citizens of the country.

Kalyan said four Adarsh (Model) and four pink polling booths have been set up in the four Assembly segments of the district. He said 16,767 identity cards have been distributed among persons with disability (PwDs) in the constituency. All such voters will be provided transport facility and assistance at the polling booths.

As Accessibility Observer, RDC (NR) T Ao visited a few booths at George UP School, Kunjakant School and others on the day to inspect facilities for the differently-abled voters and suggested further improvement in amenities and facilities. Dhenkanal SP Anupama James said 12 platoons of police force have been deployed on election duty in the district and five officers of the rank of DSP have been engaged to supervise them.