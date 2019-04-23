Home States Odisha

Dhenkanal all set for polling today

All arrangements are in place in Dhenkanal Parliamentary constituency and its Assembly segments for smooth conduct of polls on Tuesday. 

Published: 23rd April 2019 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL:  All arrangements are in place in Dhenkanal Parliamentary constituency and its Assembly segments for smooth conduct of polls on Tuesday. A total of 15,04,486 voters will exercise their franchise in Dhenkanal Parliamentary constituency and its Assembly segments- Dhenkanal, Kamakshyanagar, Hindol, Parjang, Angul, Pallahara and Talcher. As many as 11,260 officials have been engaged on election duty in 1,706 polling booths across the constituency.

The movement of all officials on poll duty will be monitored through GPS from the district headquarters and they will stay in touch with their respective sector officers and Assembly returning officers. Dhenkanal Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan reviewed the arrangements for the polls with senior officials here on Monday.  He appealed people to vote in large numbers as responsible citizens of the country.

Kalyan said four Adarsh (Model) and four pink polling booths have been set up in the four Assembly segments of the district. He said 16,767 identity cards have been distributed among persons with disability (PwDs) in the constituency. All such voters will be provided transport facility and assistance at the polling booths.

 As Accessibility Observer, RDC (NR) T Ao visited a few booths at George UP School, Kunjakant School and others on the day to inspect facilities for the differently-abled voters and suggested further improvement in amenities and facilities. Dhenkanal SP Anupama James said 12 platoons of police force have been deployed on election duty in the district and five officers of the rank of DSP have been engaged to supervise them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp