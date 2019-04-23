Home States Odisha

Farmers oppose poll process

The Jagatsinghpur Parliamentary constituency and its Assembly segments will go to polls in the fourth phase on April 29.

Farmers at a meeting in Krushak Bazar area of Jagatsinghpur

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  Activists of Navnirman Krushak Sangathan (NKS), which has been spearheading  farmers’ movement demanding ‘price, prestige and pension’ has threatened to disrupt the election process in the district by preventing polling personnel from reaching the booths on April 27. 

The Jagatsinghpur Parliamentary constituency and its Assembly segments will go to polls in the fourth phase on April 29. A farmers’ meeting was held at Krushak Bazar here under the leadership of NKS convener Akshaya Kumar on Sunday. The farmers conducted mass rallies in the town and raised slogans against the State Government and later congregated at Krushak Bazar to chalk out their strategy for opposing elections in the district. 

NKS has been leading a farmers’ movement in the State since 2010. Lakhs of farmers have taken to the streets on several occasions demanding price, prestige and pension for them. Despite frequent stirs, their longstanding demands have not yet been fulfilled by either the State or Union Government, the NKS alleged.  

The outfit leader Devi Prasad Moharana said, “We have been frequently arrested while  agitating for our legitimate issues and demands. Left with no option, we have decided to oppose the election process and prevent polling personnel and their vehicles from reaching the booths on April 27.” 

