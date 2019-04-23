Houses damaged by heavy wind  

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : Wind with gale force and hailstorm damaged at least 17 houses in MPV-66 village under Podia block on Sunday. The high speed wind hit the village at midnight, uprooting trees. Two houses have been completely damaged while 15 others have suffered partial damage.Podia Revenue Inspector and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and started rescue operation. Revenue officials reached the village on Monday and made an assessment of the damage.