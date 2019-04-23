Police advisory on poll violence  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With an aim to infuse confidence among the electorate and provide a safe environment for them at the booths, Odisha Police on Monday issued an advisory instructing the patrolling personnel to intervene immediately in case of any election-related violence.The advisory comes in view of the rising incidents of pre-poll violence being reported from different parts of the State. Issued on the eve of third phase of polls, the advisory asked cops to act immediately against anti-socials found disrupting the election process. Six Parliamentary constituencies and 42 Assembly segments are going to polls on Tuesday.

“Some instances of bombing and opening fire at candidates and their supporters have been reported in the last few days. CAPF, OSAP, IR Battalion personnel have been deployed in the districts to ensure hassle-free elections. The SPs should instruct the field functionaries to promptly register cases of violent activities by goons even if they are affiliated to a political party,” the advisory added.

Moreover, SPs have been directed to personally monitor the investigation of sensitive cases and initiate action as per law. The SPs and DCPs were also instructed on April 15 to make suo motu assessment of threat perception of all candidates, especially candidates of major political parties, and to provide adequate security to them.

The anti-social elements have so far managed to escape after creating panic among the candidates by launching attacks on them.In two separate incidents of polling related violence in Bhubaneswar, bombs were hurled at the vehicles of BJD and BJP MLA candidates from Bhubaneswar Central - Ananta Narayan Jena and Jagannath Pradhan, respectively on April 21 night.

The personnel of mobile patrolling, sector patrolling and other patrolling vehicles have also been instructed to check vehicles at strategic locations and set-up picket posts at sensitive areas to keep an eye on movement of illegal cash flow, weapons and explosives and illicit liquor.This apart, CAPF personnel have been asked to stage flag marches in sensitive areas to instill a sense of confidence among the general public.Earlier in the day, flag marches were conducted in areas within Kharavel Nagar, Lingaraj and Chandaka police limits here.