Four ex-ministers in poll fray

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: As many as four former ministers are in the fray for various Assembly segments in Jajpur which will go to polls in the final and fourth phase on April 29.They are Amar Prasad Satpathy, Pramila Mallick, Pranab Prakash Das and Sarat Chandra Rout. While Sarat is the Congress candidate from Sukinda Assembly segment, the rest three are contesting on BJD tickets.

Pranab, the BJD candidate from Jajpur Assembly seat, is pitted against district BJP president Gautam Ray and Santosh Nanda of Congress.Similarly, Pramila is contesting from Binjharpur as the ruling party candidate. She is facing competition from district BJP Mahila Morcha president Babita Malik and Congress candidate Manoranjan Das. Amar is the BJD nominee from Barachana and his fight is against Amar Nayak of BJP and Ajay Samal of Congress.

In Sukinda, Sarat is locking horns with two-time MLA Pritiranjan Ghadei who is contesting on a BJD ticket.Besides, an army man, Colonel Akshaya Kumar Kar, is fighting from Bari Assembly seat as a candidate of Krupa, a regional outfit. He is pitted against Sunanda Das of BJD and BJP’s Biswa Ranjan Malik.

Interestingly, Akshaya’s elder brother Haramohan Kar, a retired police official, is also in the poll fray on Krupa ticket in Dharmasala Assembly seat. His contest is against BJD’s Pranab Balabantray, Ramesh Chandra Parida of BJP and Smrutirekha Pahi of Congress.

This apart, Kajal Nayak, a transgender, is contesting the polls from Korei on a BSP ticket. Kajal is the first transgender in the State in the ‘other’ gender category to contest Assembly/Lok Sabha polls in the history of Odisha.

Kajal is pitted against Ashok Bal of BJD, BJP’s Biswa Nayak and Bandita Parida of Congress.