Low polling rate leaves all guessing on results

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The low turnout in the third phase polls in Odisha has in a way reflected the outcome in most of the constituencies which are going to witness close finish unlike the first two phase elections.

Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat, which witnessed a first of its kind fight between a retired IPS officer and former IAS, recorded the lowest polling of around 50 per cent till reports last came in putting observers in a fix about the final outcome. Despite the high decibel campaign by the ruling BJD and BJP, polling in the three urban segments of the Capital did not cross 40 per cent.

While voting in Bhubaneswar Central was 38 per cent, it was only 37 per cent in Bhubaneswar-North. Bhubaneswar-Ekamra, Jayadev and Jatni segments all parts of the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency recorded polling of 45 per cent, 55 per cent and 57 per cent only making it difficult for the observers to guess the preference of the voters.

Salia Sahi, one of the big slums of the Capital city falls under the Bhubaneswar North Assembly segment and voting was brisk there. Slum votes are considered to be a stronghold of the ruling BJD. In 2014 elections, Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat had recorded a low 58.38 per cent turnout and this time, it is going to be even lower.

Cuttack Lok Sabha constituency also recorded polling of 60 per cent which is more than 10 per cent less than the 2014 elections, indicating that the margin of victory will come down substantially. The situation remains the same in Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Puri and Sambalpur Lok Sabha seats. There has been a five to ten per cent drop in polling in all these Lok Sabha constituencies which had witnessed heavy polling in 2014 elections.

However, sources in the ruling BJD maintained that low polling showed that voters were not interested and thought that the status quo is good.According to the ruling party managers, slum voting has been high, but the middle class and urban voters have stayed away. Traditionally low polling favours the ruling party. But this election is different and the outcome may tell a different story.