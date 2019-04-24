Home States Odisha

Low polling rate leaves all guessing on results

The low turnout in the third phase polls in Odisha has in a way reflected the outcome in most of the constituencies which are going to witness close finish unlike the first two phase elections.

Published: 24th April 2019 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The low turnout in the third phase polls in Odisha has in a way reflected the outcome in most of the constituencies which are going to witness close finish unlike the first two phase elections.

Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat, which witnessed a first of its kind fight between a retired IPS officer and former IAS, recorded the lowest polling of around 50 per cent till reports last came in putting observers in a fix about the final outcome. Despite the high decibel campaign by the ruling BJD and BJP, polling in the three urban segments of the Capital did not cross 40 per cent.

While voting in Bhubaneswar Central was 38 per cent, it was only 37 per cent in Bhubaneswar-North. Bhubaneswar-Ekamra, Jayadev and Jatni segments all parts of the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency recorded polling of 45 per cent, 55 per cent and 57 per cent only making it difficult for the observers to guess the preference of the voters.

Salia Sahi, one of the big slums of the Capital city falls under the Bhubaneswar North Assembly segment and voting was brisk there. Slum votes are considered to be a stronghold of the ruling BJD. In 2014 elections, Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat had recorded a low 58.38 per cent turnout and this time, it is going to be even lower.

Cuttack Lok Sabha constituency also recorded polling of 60 per cent which is more than 10 per cent less than the 2014 elections, indicating that the margin of victory will come down substantially. The situation remains the same in Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Puri and Sambalpur Lok Sabha seats. There has been a five to ten per cent drop in polling in all these Lok Sabha constituencies which had witnessed heavy polling in 2014 elections.

However, sources in the ruling BJD maintained that low polling showed that voters were not interested and thought that the status quo is good.According to the ruling party managers, slum voting has been high, but the middle class and urban voters have stayed away. Traditionally low polling favours the ruling party. But this election is different and the outcome may tell a different story.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp